"Why not just let her go?" Family of Jasmine Hatfield speaks with News 10 after her killer's guilty verdict

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been almost two years since Jasmine Hatfield's death.

Kalee says there's not one day where she doesn't think about her mother.

"She was my best friend. She was a wonderful person. She was one of a kind."

Jasmine was murdered by her Husband Kevin Hatfield at their home on Scott Road in Oaktown.

"I was the last person to talk to my mother," said Kalee.

"They were arguing. After I got off the phone with her, he took her life."

Police arrived and found Jasmine with several stab wounds.

Officers found Kevin in Sullivan County later that evening with blood stains on his hands.

"Two months prior to him killing my mom, he was arrested for battery," said Kalee.

Kevin Hatfield has been found guilty of murder

A no contact order was granted following the incident but was later dropped.

Kalee says she felt like justice for her mom was served on Thursday.

"Seeing him get charged for what he did is my closure."

I asked Kalee what is one thing she'd ask Kevin if given the chance.

"Why? Why not just let her go? Why continue to stab her when she is crawling on her hands and knees to get away."

Kevin is due back in court on August 21 at 9:00am to be sentenced.