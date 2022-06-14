Why gas prices always end in 9/10 of a cent

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 9 PM EDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM
this evening to 9 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday..June 14th for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Marion, Madison, Shelby,
Tippecanoe and Vigo.


This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

Why gas prices always end in 9/10 of a cent

  • 0
Why gas prices always end in 9/10 of a cent

Why gas prices always end in 9/10 of a cent. Fuel prices at a Shell station in Menlo Park, California, on June 9 is pictured here.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

As gas prices continue to rise, drivers are angrily glaring up at pump price boards each time they fill up their tanks.

The average national price Tuesday was a little under $5.02 per gallon, according to AAA. Prices are even higher in some states. California had the nation's highest average price of $6.44 a gallon.

But why does the price of a gallon of gas always end in 9/10 of a cent on stations' price boards? No other retailers advertise their prices in fractions of a cent. Pennies are so worthless these days that people even throw them away or leave them on checkout counters rather than keep them in their pockets.

It may seem unusual, or even unnecessary, but there is a long history — and a subtle marketing strategy — behind gas prices ending in 9/10 of a cent.

Fractional prices first appeared in the early 20th century as states began implementing sales taxes on gas to help build and maintain highways.

At the time, the taxes were levied in tenths of a cent and gas stations passed them on directly to drivers, said Ed Jacobson, a former gas station owner who now runs the Northwoods Petroleum Museum in Three Lakes, Wisconsin.

But why not just charge a full cent? Well, at that time, the average cost of gas was around 10 cents a gallon. So adding a cent was a big deal, especially for drivers strapped for cash during the Great Depression. Instead of rounding up, which would have equated to a 10% increase, gas stations added the fraction of a cent instead.

By the 1950s, as the interstate highway system developed and gas stations began advertising their prices on big boards, most stations had moved to ending prices in 9/10 of cent, rather than a smaller fraction. This was a way to maximize sales, said Jacobson.

They're "squeezing the buck as far as they can," he said.

Setting prices ending in 99 cents, known as "just-below pricing," is a common marketing tool used to make consumers feel like they're getting a deal, said Robert Schindler, a professor of marketing at the Rutgers School of Business-Camden who researches retail prices and how shoppers process numbers.

"To consumers, a price such as 19.9 cents feels substantially lower than the price of 20 cents," Schindler said.

Gas station owners now have computer programs that can help them set prices, said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for OPIS, which tracks gas prices at 130,000 stations nationwide.

Many station owners would prefer their prices to be just a tenth of a cent below an even dollar amount, instead 9/10 of a cent above.

"A lot of the small station owners will tell you they pick a price by feel," Kloza said. "They'll tell you it makes a big difference if it's $4.999 or $5.009. Drivers don't want to see that $5."

Although AAA's national average price is now above $5 for a gallon the first time on record, the most common price for a gallon of regular gas is still at $4.9999, according to OPIS data.

There have been occasional attempts to end fractional pricing for gas.

In 1985, Iowa outlawed the practice. "We don't have a one-tenth of a coin," an Iowa state senator reportedly said at the time. "It just bugged me for years." In 1989, however, the state repealed the law and most stations returned to fractional pricing.

In 2006, Jim Davis, a gas station owner in Palo Alto, California, dropped the fraction of a penny and rounded his prices down. He said it cost him around $23 a day.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN Business' Chris Isidore contributed to this article.

