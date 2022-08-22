Who murdered Norman England? Question remains unanswered

FLAT ROCK, Ill (WTHI) It's been 8 years since his murder...
After all this time, loved ones are still asking "who killed Norman England?"
Norman's Daughter Amanda Hagen describes her father as a "one of a kind person" who "went out of his way to help anybody".
In his spare time, Norman enjoyed fishing and spending time with his 10 grandkids.
In August of 2014, Normal was helping his son, Aaron, take care of his Flat Rock, Illinois home while Aaron and his family moved to Florida.
On August 20, 2014, Norman and his wife showed up to their son's house and discovered it was broken into. Police were contacted and a camera was quickly installed to try and catch the intruder before Norman and his wife left.
Later that evening, Norman decided to return to his son's house and stay the night in hopes that being there would run off any potential intruders.
Unfortunately, that night was the last night Norman England was seen alive.
Norman's body was discovered the next morning by police.
Police reviewed camera footage while investigating discovered Aaron's then neighbor, Matthew V. Miller, broke into the home several times.
Miller was charged with burglary, but not murder, as the Illinois State's Attorney at the time did not feel like there was enough evidence to charge Miller.
"There has to be someone out there who knows something. We would just like to get closure" said Hagen.
News 10 has reached out to the Illinois State Police for comment on this case but has not yet heard back.
If you have any information in the murder of Norman England, you can call the Crawford County Illinois Sheriff's Department at 618-546-1515 or the Illinois State Police: District 8 at 309-383-2133.