'Who do we follow?' Many Illinois schools no longer require masks, but there is some confusion among school officials

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is pushing back against a ruling that would allow masks to be optional in Illinois schools.
Pritzker has asked the Illinois attorney general's office for an appeal of the decision made by a judge in Sangamon County.
The ruling prevents a state-wide mask mandate in schools.
Pritzker says the ruling may force some schools to "go remote."
When you walk through the hallways of some Illinois schools, you will now be able to ditch the mask.
That is because an Illinois judge has ruled that they are optional rather than mandatory, for students and teachers.
Schools from across Illinois are taking different approaches with the relaxed rules from the state level.
In Paris, you will likely see the "face mask required" signs coming down.
That is because Paris superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson says, masking is up to the individual.
He says no matter what the school decides to do, he is aware there will be controversy.
"If we would have required everyone to wear a face mask today we would have gotten beat up, and making it where it's optional we get beat up, and our goal is just to try to give a little bit of choice in the matter," said Larson.
With that debate comes a conflict. Larson says Paris 95 schools, like many schools in Illinois, have to decide if they want to follow the judge's orders or orders from Governor J.B. Pritzker.
"We are really in a conundrum of, 'who do we follow?' the judge's order or the governor's executive order," said Larson.
That is why Lawrence County schools in Illinois say it is taking matters seriously.
It says after talking with its lawyers, it will keep its mask mandate, following Governor Pritzker's executive orders.
"There could be consequences to those schools who don't follow the state mandate. We've been trying to do all we can to keep all our staff and students safe, and we feel like this is the best option," said Lawrence County CUSD 20 schools superintendent Doug Daugherty.
Daugherty says he hopes to eventually be able to make masks optional, but at the end of the day, wants to do what it takes to get to what Lawrence County schools consider normal operations.
"Hopefully for all of us, you know, this all changes and our numbers go down and we move on with the rest of the school year, back to normal," said Daugherty.
School officials tell me masking rules generally cause controversy.