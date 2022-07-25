WHO declares Monkeypox a global emergency: what you need to know about the virus

UNITED STATES (WTHI) - With the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring monkeypox a global emergency, many are calling for similar action in the United States.
The U.S. has not declared monkeypox an emergency so far. Critics say that the Biden administration needs to do more to combat the virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, monkeypox is rarely fatal, but can be extremely painful. Symptoms include:
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches and backache
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Chills
- Exhaustion
- A rash that can look like pimples or blisters
While it typically isn't fatal, for some people- such as pregnant people and children under eight- it could be dangerous. People are usually sick from two to four weeks.
The CDC reports that monkeypox spreads through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. Or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex, but is not a sexually transmitted infection.
The virus is not contagious if someone isn't showing symptoms.
It can also spread through touching items- like clothing- that were also touched by the infectious rash or body fluids. Or through animals, like eating contaminated meat or being scratched or bit by an infected animal.
The CDC recommends avoiding skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox. And avoid sharing eating utensils, bedding, and clothes of someone who has monkeypox.
Democratic lawmakers are pushing for the U.S. to declare monkeypox a public health emergency to make vaccines more accessible.
To find out more about vaccinations, go here.