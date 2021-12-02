White Squirrel count in Olney shows good results for the 2nd year in a row

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - An average of 69 white squirrels were counted over the course of two days. That number is actually down from 93 in 2020. But that number can be deceiving.
Only two days were utilized in 2021 compared to 2020s three days. This is due to bad weather on October 2nd. Volunteers also noted a lot of noise from storm clean-up during counting days. Organizers believe this may have scared many squirrels off.
The good news is that the white squirrel ratio to grey squirrels has increased. This year the ratio was roughly 12 to 1. That's compared to 2020s 14 to 1.
Volunteers also found that the number of stray cats has decreased as well. Cats are the number one predator for the squirrels in Olney.
It may not sound like it, but the white squirrel count is serious business for the city of Olney. White squirrels drive tourism and the quality of place for the town and its residents.
Squirrel count organizer and city clerk Kelsie Sterchi explains, "I mean it is a little quirky, let's be honest. You're going around counting squirrels. But that's kind of what brings people over, to participate in it. So we'll take that. It is important because it helps us to track the health and the population of our white squirrels that are very important to this community."