White House releases statement on Indiana abortion ban

WASHINTON D.C. (WTHI) - Indiana is officially the first state in the country to pass a new abortion ban since the overturning of Roe V. Wade.
Now people from across the state and country are responding. This includes leaders on Capitol Hill.
The White House released a statement regarding the Indiana legislature's decision.
White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, says in part of the statement:
"[The vote] which institutes a near-total abortion ban in Indiana should be a signal to Americans across the country to make their voices heard."
She goes on to say Congress should act immediately to pass a law resorting the protections of Roe and further there needs to be done more at the federal level to protect women's reproductive rights.
