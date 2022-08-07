 Skip to main content
White House releases statement on Indiana abortion ban

White House

WASHINTON D.C. (WTHI) - Indiana is officially the first state in the country to pass a new abortion ban since the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

Now people from across the state and country are responding. This includes leaders on Capitol Hill.

The White House released a statement regarding the Indiana legislature's decision.

White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, says in part of the statement:

"[The vote] which institutes a near-total abortion ban in Indiana should be a signal to Americans across the country to make their voices heard."

She goes on to say Congress should act immediately to pass a law resorting the protections of Roe and further there needs to be done more at the federal level to protect women's reproductive rights.

