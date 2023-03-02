White House releases ambitious cyber strategy calling for more regulation of vulnerable sectors

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week. Precipitation tonight through
Friday night is expected to range from around 1.50 to 2.50 inches
across most of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 10...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Friday, March 10.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 21.8 feet Sunday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 11...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, March 11.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Thursday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8
feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday, March 10.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 12...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 12.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was
17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was
17.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.9
feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday, March 11.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST FRIDAY THROUGH LA06TE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, south central Indiana,
southeast Indiana, southwest Indiana and west central Indiana,
including the following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew,
Decatur, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Rush and
Shelby. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and
Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion and Vigo.

* WHEN...From 1 AM EST Friday through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana late tonight, then persist through much of
the day Friday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are
currently forecast for the region. Locally higher amounts are
possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding of low water
crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts will be occasionally strong
throughout the period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

White House releases ambitious cyber strategy calling for more regulation of vulnerable sectors

  • Updated
  • 0
White House releases ambitious cyber strategy calling for more regulation of vulnerable sectors

The White House on Thursday released an ambitious national cybersecurity strategy.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The White House on Thursday released an ambitious national cybersecurity strategy that calls for new federal regulation of vulnerable critical infrastructure firms and for software makers to be held liable when their products leave gaping holes for hackers to exploit.

The strategy -- shaped by major hacking incidents that threatened key public services in the first year of the Biden administration -- embraces the US government's regulatory and purchasing power to force companies that are critical to economic and national security to raise their cyber defenses.

It reflects a widely held belief in the US government that market forces have failed to keep the nation safe from cybercriminals and an array of foreign governments such as Russia and China.

"We have to drive the entire ecosystem to be more cyber vigilant," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in an interview with CNN on Thursday.

The Biden administration will look for new regulatory authorities if necessary "to make sure that we are shoring up our critical infrastructure" in the face of advanced hacking threats "because the adversaries are not decreasing in activity, only increasing."

Acting National Cyber Director Kemba Walden said that too often small businesses and local governments bear the brunt of cyberattacks.

"This isn't just unfair, it's ineffective," said Walden, a White House official, told reporters on Wednesday.

The strategy is a policy document and not law, but it could shape corporate behavior for years to come as firms compete for billions of dollars in federal contracts that increasingly require a minimum set of cybersecurity defenses. And the White House says it wants to work with Congress to develop legislation that holds software makers liable when their products and services don't provide adequate protections from sabotage.

The goal of US government and corporate work on cybersecurity should be to "correct market failures, minimize the harms from cyber incidents to society's most vulnerable," a copy of the strategy states.

The strategy does not specify which sectors of the economy the administration could regulate next, but US officials have previously signaled that one area of focus could be health care. Ransomware attacks -- hacks that lock up computer systems and demand a fee -- have put an even greater stress on hospitals across the country struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, the Biden administration has imposed cybersecurity requirements on sectors such as aviation and oil and gas pipelines. The genesis for those regulations in many ways was a May 2021 ransomware attack by an alleged Russian-speaking hacker that shut down 5,500 miles of fuel pipelines in the US for days.

Corporations have sometimes balked at the regulations.

After oil and gas industry groups complained that cybersecurity regulations from the Transportation Security Administration were too onerous and unrealistic, the Biden administration last year revised the regulations to give pipeline operators more time to report cyber incidents to the government.

Multiple administrations, including the Trump and Obama administrations, have tried to shore up federal defenses against hacking threats and in some cases drive big changes that make agencies safer in the long term.

There has been some progress. Agencies now have more visibility into malicious cyber activity than ever before, officials say.

But in other cases, bureaucratic inertia has gotten in the way. The Government Accountability Office, a federal watchdog, says it has made over 700 public recommendations for federal agencies to improve their cyber defenses since 2010. About a fifth of the recommendations had not been implemented as of December, according to GAO.

In the last month, the US Marshals Service was hit by a ransomware attack that affected sensitive law enforcement information, and the FBI has had to deal with a cyber incident involving a computer network used in investigations of child sexual exploitation.

In the interview Thursday, Mayorkas said it was incumbent on the federal government to share what it learns from hacking incidents so the private sector can protect itself.

"The lessons learned should spread throughout the entire cyber ecosystem and not be limited to the particular domain in which it occurs," Mayorkas told CNN.

Geopolitics has also been a roadblock to improved cybersecurity. The US has for years tried to blunt the impacts of hacking operations from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, to limited effect. And US officials have accused all of those governments of harboring, or even enlisting, cybercriminals that attack US organizations -- accusations those governments deny.

After the big pipeline hack in 2021, President Joe Biden made a big push to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to crack down on cybercriminals operating from Russia. But any chances of bilateral cooperation on cybercrime have dimmed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

A senior administration official acknowledged the obstacle when rolling out the new cybersecurity strategy.

"We do have a problem where Russia is serving as a de facto safe haven for cybercrime," the official told reporters.

In the last few years, including during the Trump administration, US officials have rallied support from allies in Europe and elsewhere to condemn alleged hacking operations from Russia and China, and to arrest cybercriminals who travel to Europe.

"[T]he criminal justice isn't going to be able to on its own address this problem," the senior official added, "so we do need to look at other elements of national power to be going after the threat."

The official cited US Treasury Department sanctions on hackers and the State Department's multi-million-dollar offers for information on criminal gangs and intelligence operatives. US military and intelligence services also conduct their own hacking operations to collect intelligence or to try to deter foreign governments in cyberspace.

"We want to shrink the surface of the earth that people can conduct malicious cyber activity with impunity," the senior official said, "and put pressure on them and make their lives a little bit less pleasurable."

