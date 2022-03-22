White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for Covid-19

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch...and additional
rainfall of one to two inches today through tonight...will lead to
lowland flooding on the Wabash River at Montezuma.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 20.7 feet Friday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Petersburg.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch...and additional
rainfall of one to two inches today through tonight...will lead to
lowland flooding on the Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton...
and the White River at Elliston and from Edwardsport down to
Petersburg.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.7 feet Friday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Petersburg.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch...and additional
rainfall of one to two inches today through tonight...will lead to
lowland flooding on the Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton...
and the White River at Elliston and from Edwardsport down to
Petersburg.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 30...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Wednesday, March 30.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.1 feet Saturday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Wednesday, March 30.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WINDY TODAY WITH SOUTHEAST WINDS TO NEAR 30 MPH AND GUSTS TO
NEAR 45 MPH...

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs
could be blown down.

Use extra caution driving, especially if operating a high profile
vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for Covid-19

Jen Psaki

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki takes questions during a White House daily press briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on March 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Psaki held a daily press briefing to answer questions from members of the press. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

 Alex Wong

(CNN) -- White House press secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for Covid-19, she announced on Tuesday.

News of her positive diagnosis comes hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to depart for his trip to Brussels and Warsaw.

Psaki, 43, confirmed the news early Tuesday afternoon.

"Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President's trip to Europe," Psaki said on Twitter.

"I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and he is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency. The President tested negative today via PCR test."

Psaki last tested positive on the eve of his last foreign trip in October.