Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana, southwest Indiana and
west central Indiana, including the following counties, in south
central Indiana, Lawrence and Monroe. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...From 2 AM EDT Tuesday through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More rain arriving tonight and Tuesday could lead to
flooding, especially across areas that received heavy rain on
Sunday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

White House expected to name monkeypox coordinator

  • 0
The White House is working on naming a monkeypox coordinator, two sources familiar with the internal discussions say, but has not yet settled on an individual to help coordinate the federal government's response to the outbreak.

 Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The decision to name a coordinator comes two months after the United States' first monkeypox case was confirmed. In that time, the total number of cases in the US has risen to about 2,900.

The Washington Post first reported the internal discussions.

Over the weekend, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern.

So far, monkeypox has not been declared a public health emergency in the United States. US health officials said over the weekend that the United States is still assessing the situation. US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement Saturday the US is "determined to accelerate our response in the days ahead."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

