White House and EU reach agreement on trans-Atlantic data sharing

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre
Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and
Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland
flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the
White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White
River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last
as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and
on the East Fork White River until March 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ was 18.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3
feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

White House and EU reach agreement on trans-Atlantic data sharing

  • 0
Russia Ukraine War US Europe

President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talk to the press about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the U.S. Mission in Brussels, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Brussels. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

(CNN) -- The White House has hammered out a new agreement with the EU that could again allow businesses to transfer data and personal information across the Atlantic, a highly-anticipated move that could provide assurance to thousands of companies after Europe's top court struck down the deal's predecessor in 2020.

In joint remarks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, US President Joe Biden said Friday that the new partnership will "once again authorize transatlantic data flows that help facilitate $7.1 trillion in economic relationships with the EU."

"This will enable predictable and trustworthy data flows between the EU and U.S., safeguarding privacy and civil liberties," von der Leyen said.

The announcement signals the possible end of nearly two years of uncertainty after the European Court of Justice invalidated Privacy Shield, an earlier version of the agreement.

The US-EU agreement seeks to ensure that the personal information of EU citizens can be moved to US data centers while maintaining EU-level privacy protections.

Thousands of businesses — and not just tech companies — rely on the smooth flow of data across the Atlantic every day. According to a 2020 congressional letter to the Commerce Department and the Federal Trade Commission, US-EU data flows "are the highest in the world."

"Transatlantic data flows enable people and companies to transmit information for online communication, track global supply chains, share research, provide cross-border services, and support technological innovation, among other activities," the Congressional Research Service wrote in a report last year.

The 2020 ruling by the European Court of Justice, over concerns that US surveillance laws inadequately protected EU citizens' rights, threatened to disrupt those data flows. In the wake of that decision, many companies faced difficult choices: Their options were limited to either pulling out of European markets, storing and working with EU data only within the EU, or shifting increasingly to standardized contractual language on data sharing pre-approved by the EU.

While Facebook and other tech giants increasingly opted for the latter, those so-called standard contractual clauses have been described by some experts as unsustainable at scale and potentially more costly for businesses to maintain.

"In general, the costs associated with using SCCs are higher than those associated with participating in Privacy Shield," the Congressional Research Service report said.

The new, overarching data transfer agreement could avoid those headaches altogether, though Biden and von der Leyen did not discuss specifics in their remarks.

Biden and von der Leyen also announced commitments to cooperate on cybersecurity and cryptocurrency, two issues that have immediate implications for the war in Ukraine and more broadly.

In a joint statement, the two leaders vowed to "coordinate cybersecurity assistance and provide Internet access" to Ukraine, while also cooperating to share cyber threat information and double down on disrupting ransomware gangs.

They also announced a "transatlantic sprint" to share "financial intelligence" on the illicit use of cryptocurrency, part of a wider effort that includes steps to prevent Russia from using cryptocurrency to evade international sanctions.

"Together, we intend to deepen our shared commitment to advance anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism... for digital assets, consistent with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards," the statement read.

