While you change your clocks this weekend, you should also swap smoke detector batteries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local fire departments are asking you to change the batteries in your smoke alarms.
With Daylight Saving happening this weekend, they say it's a good time to do so.
Firefighters say it can help keep you and your family safe.
They say that having them also helps firefighters rescue people more quickly.
That's because people can be alerted early to a fire threat.
Seelyville Fire District's deputy chief says the different detectors could save your life.
"fire alarms are absolutely essential. the life safety behind those fire systems and smoke detectors are phenomenal," John Hendrix said.
Daylight Saving goes into effect early in the morning on Sunday.