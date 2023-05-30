While thousands of pools are short on lifeguards nationwide, Wabash Valley facilities are good to go!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's hot and people want to hit the water, but for excited swimmers across the nation, it might not be that simple.
For the third consecutive year, pools nationwide are experiencing a lifeguard shortage. Here in the Wabash Valley, one facility avoided being a statistic this year.
Located right in the heart of Deming Park, the Deming Park Pool is a fan favorite. It's cool blue water brings in hundreds of visitors a day.
That's why Terre Haute Director of Recreation Kilie Smith says it's so important to keep a full staff of lifeguards on deck keeping you safe.
"We are lucky to have 18 strong guards on staff," she said. "The City of Terre Haute is willing to invest in the safety of our community. We make sure that we always have the proper lifeguard to patron ratio."
Meanwhile, about a third of the nation's 309,000 public pools are experiencing a shortage of lifeguards. That's according to the American Lifeguard Association.
The Deming Park Pool was among them last season, operating with only nine guards.
"We were able to balance our schedule out to make it a little more manageable for our guards. We had almost full-time workers for the summer that just made it happen," Smith said.
Smith says they avoided the shortage this year by recruiting early, providing in-house training and a nice pay raise.
"So, I got a 50-cent raise for becoming a manager and a 50-cent raise on top of that for coming back a second year," Manager lifeguard Elaine Pendleton said.
Veteran guard Elaine Pendleton was one of the nine. She says this year is more flexible.
"You don't have to come in as much, and they don't rely on you as much. If you happen to have to call in last minute, it's not the biggest deal, and there's more people to cover you -- it's not as stressful," Pendleton said.
The news gets even better: News 10 checked in with both Rainbow Beach in Vincennes and Sullivan City Pool. Both have an abundance of lifeguards.
So, whether you're jumping off the diving board, splashing in the pool, or just chilling this summer, you'll be in good hands!
