While celebrating the New Year can be fun, it can also be dangerous if not careful

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New Year's Eve is quickly approaching.
Police say holidays, in general, often lead to a spike in alcohol consumption.
Owner of "Treehouse Eatery and Drinkery," Max Bedrava, is preparing for the holiday weekend.
"Treehouse" will be hosting an "EDM" show on New Year's Eve.
While Bedrava wants his customers to have fun, he also wants them to be safe.
To prevent someone from going over their drinking limits, Bedrava is encouraging his staff to look out for these signs.
"Drink rates, metabolism rates, how fast alcohol clears out of the system and how to kind of track that on the computer system to keep an eye on how many drinks someone has... When someone walks in and goes, oh, let's get ten shots for all these people, I don't know, well, that's kind of a red flag," said Bedrava.
at the same time, law enforcement agencies are stepping up to keep the roads safe.
Officers want to remind motorists that drinking and driving don't mix.
"The Indiana State Police, along with other local law enforcement agencies, will be out having extra patrols. Out there looking for the intoxicated drivers whether that's under the influence of alcohol or other types of drugs," said Bedrava.
Ames advises local bar owners to watch how much their customers drink, as it can lead to aggressive behavior.
"Start to see people where they do go in. People start to get intoxicated, and the more they get intoxicated, the more aggressive they become. That's when our troopers get called in," said Ames.
If a customer becomes violent, Bedrava says his staff will intervene quickly.
"Bartenders need to report that to the management immediately, management security, and then we will have to talk to that person, potentially remove that person from the environment," said Ames.
If someone is unable to get a ride home, Bedrava says his staff will step in and assist.
"Always be happy to assist them, by getting an Uber, or a Lift, or getting a taxi out so that we can get them home safely," said Bedrava.
Police urge people to plan a ride ahead of time and never drive under the influence.