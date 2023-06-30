When the power goes out, how long will your food in the fridge or freezer stay safe to eat?

Around 50,000 people in the Wabash Valley are still without power as of Friday morning.
If you are in the dark, something you might not be thinking about right now is your food safety. How long will the food in your fridge or freezer be safe to eat?
Generally, if you keep your fridge door closed, perishable food will remain safe for around four hours.
You have a little longer for food in the freezer. If your freezer is full, you have around 48 hours if your freezer is full, but if it's only half full, food will stay safe for 24 hours.
The CDC says the most important thing to remember, is keep your fridge and freezer closed.
See the full list of tips from the CDC below:
BEFORE:
- Keep appliance thermometers in your refrigerator and freezer. The refrigerator should be at 40°F or below. The freezer should be at 0°F or below.
Prepare for emergencies or natural disasters:
- Freeze containers of water and gel packs to help keep your food at 40°F or below.
- Have a cooler and frozen gel packs handy in case you have to remove your food from the refrigerator to keep it cold.
- Buy dry ice or block ice to keep your food cold in the refrigerator, if you think the power will be out for a long time.
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed.
- If the doors stay closed, food will stay safe for up to:
- 4 hours in a refrigerator.
- 48 hours in a full freezer; 24 hours in a half-full freezer.
- If the power has been out for 4 hours, and a cooler and ice are available, put refrigerated perishable foods in the cooler. To keep them at 40°F or below, add ice or a cold source like frozen gel packs.
AFTER:
- Never taste food to determine if it is safe to eat. When in doubt, throw it out.
- Throw out perishable food in your refrigerator (meat, fish, cut fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and leftovers) after 4 hours without power or a cold source like dry ice. Throw out any food with an unusual odor, color, or texture.
- Check temperatures of food kept in coolers or your refrigerator with an added cold source. Throw out food above 40°
- If you have an appliance thermometer in your freezer, check to see if it is still at 40 °F or below.
- You can safely refreeze or cook thawed frozen food that still contains ice crystals or is at 40 °F or below.