'When I saw these people, I understand that everything would be okay here,' - two more Ukrainian families find refuge in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tensions are continuing to rise in Ukraine.

Just this week, Russian forces bombarded the country with missile and drone strikes.

Here in the Wabash Valley, two new Ukrainian families have found refuge from the war. They were brought here with the help of Maryland Community Church in Terre Haute.

Meet the Dadashovs and the Sukharenkos. They're some of our newest neighbors.

"We really like Terre Haute."

They say it's been a long, tiresome journey after months of tragedy and traveling. However, they say they're the lucky ones because they're here, and they're safe.

"We have three children, that's why I can pass the border," new Terre Haute resident Rustam Dadashov said.

He tells News 10 that men who only have one or two children have to stay and fight.

The Sukharenkos feel the same gratitude. They're parents to four little ones.

"When I saw these people I understand that everything will be okay here."

The kids are now enjoying their days in school. The moms and dads are enjoying the quiet and calm environment, but their loved ones in Ukraine are still at the forefront of their minds.

They know the war is not over. One day, they hope to return to their homeland.

You can donate to the families through the Maryland Community Church.

