What's next for student loan payments?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Student loan payments will be back again this fall.
Interest on student loan payments will begin in September. The first payments will be due in October.
The restart of these payments will be an adjustment for many as student loan payments have been on pause for three years.
Kelsey Ingram is a local barista and one of thousands of people who still have student loan debts to pay. She said the pause has helped her financially.
"Things are so costly," she said. "Things are costing more and wages are not going up. It's not weighing itself out. Honestly, it's just a really nice reprieve to not have to pay student loans."
But, financial experts say now is the time to get ready for payments. News10 spoke with Indiana University Business Professor Joe Fitter. He advises borrowers to check their budgets and use any extra money to pay these loans.
He said borrowers should not fall into delinquency as that could really ruin their chances of making other big purchases.
"Don't go into delinquency if you can avoid it," he said. "That is really damaging to your credit."
There could be help on the way. The Biden Administration is proposing a 12-month on-ramp program. The program should help borrowers get used to making payments again by getting rid of penalties for missed payments.
Right now, those who need assistance can turn to studentaid.gov. The website offers various payment plans and forgiveness for certain types of borrowers.
Still, there are people like Ingram who hope education will be more affordable one day.
"I think some people think that people who are like forgive the student loans just want everything handed to us," Ingram said. "That's not true. We just want things that are not so unattainable because things are just so unattainable."