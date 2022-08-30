What's next for ambulance service in Martin county?

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After loosing it's ambulance service last week, many Martin County residents are concerned what will happen in the event of an emergency.
One official News 10 spoke with says there is no need to worry.
Martin County Board of Commissioners President Paul George says the county has not gone without Ambulance coverage since the previous provider stopped their service at midnight on August 22.
The county has been providing "basic" ambulance services to residents of Martin County while working simultaneously to get ambulances certified, employees hired and the station prepared.
Once everything is complete, there will be three ambulances in service helping those in the community during emergency situations.
ARPA funds and other funds are being pursued to help support the ambulance service.
The ambulance service will be housed in the Martin County Fire and Rescue building on Highway 50 between Loogootee and Shoals.
If you are interested in working for the new Martin County Ambulance Service, you can call the Martin County Courthouse at 812-247-3652.