What's next following a building collapse in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - The City of Lawrenceville is continuing to monitor the buildings that are collapsing on State Street.
Bricks were reported falling as early as last Thursday. Over the last week, both buildings have continued to cave in.
State Street between 11th and 12th Street has been temporarily shut down until the buildings no longer pose a risk to drivers and pedestrians.
Lawrenceville Mayor David Courtney told News 10 that while the buildings are privately owned, it is the responsibility of the city to provide safety in the area.
One building that collapsed was vacant. The other building contained an upstairs apartment and was home to Tykal's American Tavern.
The city and building owners will be meeting to check up on the clean-up process.
The question on when the mess will be cleaned up and whether the buildings will have to be demolished remain unanswered.
