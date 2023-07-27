What would you do for free Subway for life? This contest might have you rethinking your commitment

How much do you love the restaurant Subway? Are you a super fan of the footlong? Here's your chance to prove it.
The restaurant chain wants to give one lucky person free subs for life. There is one not-so-minor catch - you'll need to legally change your name to Subway.
That's right, your legal name and driver's license would turn into an ad for the sub shop.
Here's what you need to do if you want to get in on this. Between August 1 and August 4, you will need to go to this link. That's where you can fill out your information to commit to the name change.
If selected, Subway says they will front the bill for your legal name change.