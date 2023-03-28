What to expect from the Senate hearings on recent bank failures

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Clinton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Covington,
Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Monday night. On the Wabash, near Covington, on the White,
approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching
Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Monday /8:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 20.0
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Monday /8:30 PM EDT Monday/ was 20.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 19.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Monday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

What to expect from the Senate hearings on recent bank failures

  • Updated
  • 0
What to expect from the Senate hearings on recent bank failures

Lawmakers will begin their investigation into what led to the second-largest bank collapse in US history.

 Liu Jie/Xinhua/Getty Images

Silicon Valley Bank's liquidity crisis and subsequent downfall sent waves of panic through the financial system in early March, setting off a chain reaction of chaos with which regional banks are still grappling.

Now, lawmakers are set to begin their investigation into what led to the second-largest bank collapse in US history — and how to prevent something similar from happening again.

On Tuesday morning, members of the Senate Banking Committee will probe federal regulators: Martin Gruenberg, chairman of the board of directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation; Nellie Liang, under secretary for domestic finance at the US Treasury; and Michael Barr, vice chair for supervision at the Federal Reserve, about the tumultuous events that sent financial systems into a frenzy.

On Wednesday, the House Financial Services Committee will continue with their own line of questioning.

Tuesday's hearing is likely to be the first of many, as lawmakers contemplate and debate potential changes to finance regulations and supervision.

Greg Becker, the former CEO of SVB; and Joseph DePaolo, former CEO of the also-collapsed Signature Bank, have both been asked to testify at a later date.

What to expect: Elected officials will grill panelists about the details of the bank failures earlier this month and ask them about what needs to be done to prevent a similar crisis. They'll also want to know why no one was able to predict and prevent the meltdown.

"It is critical that we get to the bottom of how Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed so that we can maintain a strong banking system, protect Americans' hard-earned money, and hold those responsible accountable, including the CEOs," said Senator Sherrod Brown, chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, in a letter to the financial regulators testifying Tuesday. Sen. Brown has called for the executives of Silicon Valley Bank to be held accountable for the bank's failure.

In prepared testimony released on Monday, Barr, the Fed's vice chair for supervision, detailed how SVB leadership failed to effectively manage interest rate and liquidity risk.

SVB's failure is a "textbook case of mismanagement," Barr said in his remarks.

The Fed official pointed out that SVB's belated effort to fix its balance sheet only made matters worse.

"The bank waited too long to address its problems and, ironically, the overdue actions it finally took to strengthen its balance sheet sparked the uninsured depositor run that led to the bank's failure," said Barr, adding that there was "inadequate" risk management and internal controls.

On March 9, depositors yanked $42 billion from SVB in a bank-run panic that appeared to be fueled in part by venture capitalists urging tech startups to pull their funds.

"Social media saw a surge in talk about a run, and uninsured depositors acted quickly to flee," said Barr.

The Fed official echoed comments from other top regulators in assuring the public about the safety of banks.

"Our banking system is sound and resilient, with strong capital and liquidity," Barr said. "We are committed to ensuring that all deposits are safe. We will continue to closely monitor conditions in the banking system and are prepared to use all of our tools for any size institution, as needed, to keep the system safe and sound."

Gruenberg of the FDIC also submitted prepared testimony ahead of the hearing. The failures of SVB and Signature Bank, he wrote, "demonstrate the implications that banks with assets over $100 billion can have for financial stability. The prudential regulation of these institutions merits serious attention, particularly for capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk."

One preliminary lesson learned from the collapses, wrote Gruenberg, is that "heavy reliance on uninsured deposits creates liquidity risks that are extremely difficult to manage, particularly in today's environment where money can flow out of institutions with incredible speed in response to news amplified through social media channels."

Congressman Patrick McHenry, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, said earlier this month the collapse of SVB was "the first Twitter-fueled bank run."

— CNN's Matt Egan and Krystal Hur contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

