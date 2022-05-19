What led to a Wednesday afternoon standoff in Terre Haute? Here's what court documents allege

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Wednesday afternoon standoff in Terre Haute.
It happened at a home near 16th and First Avenue. The standoff ended peacefully with the arrest of James Ready.
What happened?
News 10 obtained the probable cause documents filed from Terre Haute police to Vigo County courts.
Police were called to the First Avenue home after dispatchers received a call that they heard someone yelling "stop hitting me," and what sounded like an argument.
When officers got to the home, they said the alleged victim was at the door, with Ready behind her. Police said the victim looked scared, with marks on her face and lips - so they pulled her aside to talk to her privately.
According to police, she said she fell, and nothing physical happed.
As police were leaving, they said they started hearing the woman arguing with Ready - with her coming back outside. When the police returned, she told them Ready grabbed her around the mouth, leaving the marks on her face.
She said she didn't say anything because she was scared.
The Standoff
Officers said they tried to talk to Ready through a window, trying to convince him to come out. He refused.
The alleged victim said she had a gun locked up inside of the home, but didn't think Ready was aware of it. She also said her 12-year-old daughter and Ready's mom were still inside.
The THPD's Special Response Team (SRT) were called.
Police said he initially refused to let his mom and child leave but let the pair go a short time later. After that, the SRT was able to arrest Ready.
He was taken to Union Hospital, where he was treated for
Oleoresin capsicum, better known as pepper spray exposure.
He was charged with domestic battery-adult knowing presence of child less than 16 years old and confinement.