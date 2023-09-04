What Labor Day means to local union workers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Labor Day is all about celebrating the labor movement.

For most Americans, Labor Day is an opportunity to enjoy an extended weekend, but for labor union members, it's a day that holds a much deeper meaning.

"It's a way for us as American citizens to honor our brothers and sisters who are on the ground getting the job done," said Dustin Roach, Teamsters Local 135.

Since the 19th century, labor unions have advocated for the working American, seeking better treatment where needed.

"A lot of people just strictly look at the wages, but total compensation of fair treatment, safe jobs. Safety is a big deal as far as unions go," said Jim Fellows, business manager of IBEW 725.

The union aims to allow workers to negotiate workplace improvements with employers without risking punishment. A few common strategies of unions are striking, picketing, and boycotting. However, some choose to resolve things without striking with an arbitration agreement. That's because not coming to work would put too much of a strain on the industry.

"We can't put economic harm on our local contractors, and in the same sentence, they can't do the same to us," said Fellows.

Many union members have been keeping tabs on several major "2023 labor movements." This includes a strike Hollywood writers and actors made, which has put many productions on hold.

Union workers shared that they've seen an increase in union approvals. Some think the COVID-19 pandemic revealed the reality union workers have long challenged.

Labor Day The first Labor Day (U.S. Dept. of Labor)

"Workers realized they deserved better than what their employer was giving them. So locally, we've had numerous groups collectively come together, go out on strike, and demand more, and they've won," said Roach.

Union members say a range of industries continue to fight today for fair wages, hours, and safer working conditions. For some, it's a fight to close pay gaps.

"Employers are making higher profits than they have ever made in history, and it's about damn time that they spread some of that down to our people," said Roach.

No matter how you decide to celebrate Labor Day, labor union workers say it's important to take the time to remember what the holiday stands for.