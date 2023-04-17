What is the next step in removing Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan told News 10 that the next step into Karen Donovan's performance as Knox County Coroner is an investigation.
According to Carnahan, this isn't a criminal case so an investigator at the prosecutor's office will conduct the investigation instead of law enforcement.
Once the investigation is complete, a petition will be filed in court and a hearing will be set as long as the investigation finds that the case can be legally proven and survive an appeal.
The State will need to prove three things in order to remove Donovan from office:
- Donovan failed to perform multiple duties.
- Donovan was not performing duties at all as opposed to performing the duties poorly or incorrectly.
- Donovan's failure to complete the tasks significantly affected the day-to-day operations of the office.
"Elected officials in Knox County have repeatedly assured the public that thanks to the hard work of other employees in the coroner's office, the day-to-day operations were not significantly impacted," said Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan.
Donovan was arrested at the end of March on felony drug and official misconduct charges.
Charges were formally filed on April 13.
According to Carnahan, the charges will not be a factor in the removal process as all persons charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty in court.
"If an elected official is found guilty of a crime, particularly a felony, there are other remedies available for removal," said Carnahan.
Carnahan says his office will conduct a thorough investigation, gather all possible evidence, and then take the appropriate action.
Carnahan said in a statement that this is a fairly lengthy and complicated legal process.
"At a time when our investigator is actively working to help us reduce violence and prosecute cases involving guns and public safety, adding another task is not ideal."
Carnahan says he wants to extend his gratitude to other employees of the Coroner's office who are doing their best to make sure our community is served.