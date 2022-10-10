What is going on with the Vigo County ballot issue? Another meeting set for Monday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new developments to tell you about from the Vigo County Election Board.

What is the issue?

This started last week when Democratic Commissioner Brendan Kearns voiced a concern. It centered around how names appear on the electronic ballot.

Not every name for at least two Vigo County races appear together on the same ballot page.

Kearns says it may appear to some voters there is only one candidate in his race for county commissioner, his republican opponent Mark Clinkenbeard.

That's due to Clinkenbeard being listed first on the ballot.

The election board held an emergency meeting on Sunday morning regarding those concerns. The board took no action, leaving the ballot to appear as is.

Now what?

On Monday morning, we received a call from the county clerk's office. The office notified us Clerk Brad Newman was making an annoucement at 10 Monday morning.

News 10's Jevan McCoskey spoke with Newman. He announced there will be another emergency meeting of the election Monday afternoon.

Newman said changes will be made to how the ballot appears to voters.

"I stand by the proposition, and always have, that the integrity of the Vigo County elections rises above political party. This election should be about the qualifications of the individual candidates and their abilities and skills to perform the duties that come with the office," Newman said. "I refuse to allow individuals to hijack this election with an issue and narrative completely irrelevant to who the best candidate is."

Newman said the original ballot met Title Three requirements of Indiana state code and was approved by the state.

The emergency meeting of the Vigo County election board will start at 2:00 P.M. at the courthouse.