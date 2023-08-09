What is a tornado warning? Here's what you need to know when the alert goes out

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - This past weekend, the Wabash Valley had all the right conditions for a tornado to develop. That's why the National Weather Service issued a tornado "Watch" and later a tornado "Warning."

Storm Team 10 was monitoring those storms last Saturday. Many people called the station to ask us what a tornado warning meant.

"I think a warning is that there is a chance it will happen but it hasn't actually touched the ground yet," said local resident Brittanee Clark.

"Like really high winds and on your phone is like a really, really loud sound. it says on your phone, make sure you watch for a tornado," said Leland Skelton, a local kid.

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is indicated by a doppler radar or sighted by spotters. That means to take action!

The idea is to get the word out before the tornado touches the ground. Before the 1988 doppler, a warning wasn't typically issued until the tornado was on the ground or someone spotted it. Now, there have been significant enhancements in the warning process due to the doppler radar.

"That allows us to see the rotation in the clouds, and that's where we are able to get that lead time where we can see that rotation developing," said Sam Lashley, National Weather Service.

The average lead time is up to thirteen minutes when a tornado warning is issued.

So what ingredients are needed for a tornado to develop? That starts with instability and wind shear.

"Think of instability. If you put a pot of water on a stove, the more heat you add, your obviously going to boil it quicker. That's the atmosphere," said Lashley.

Lashley says every tornado warning should be treated like a threat. This means that people in that affected area should seek shelter immediately.

"The tornado actually does come your way, and if it's really bad, you get in a tornado, you won't come out," said another local kid, Brockton Mathews.

"With the tornados that happened in Sullivan, it did bring it closer to home, made people realize that the threat is more possible than we even thought about before that happened," said Clark.