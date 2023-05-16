"What in the world is going on?": Road closure shocks local officials and drivers

CLARK COUNTY, IL. (WTHI) - A local road closure is causing issues for local drivers.
The Illinois Department of Transportation recently closed Highway 40, east of Dunlap to the state line. This means you can't get to Terre Haute by using the highway. You'll have to take the interstate.
The road was closed so traffic could be diverted to fix a bridge. Officials in Clark County say they didn't know the closure was happening.
Lexie Edge is a local driver who lives in West Terre Haute. Like many other residents, she found out from the Clark County sheriff's office that route 40 is closed to all traffic.
"It's kinda frustrating that an immediate, and we didn't get any advanced notice. It's just kind of inconvenient more than anything," said Edge.
Clark County Sheriff Bill Brown said he, nor any other local officials were notified about this closure. He abruptly found out when a local driver called to ask about the closure.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is making a cross-over onto route 40 for westbound I-70 traffic. Then, crew workers will repair the damaged bridge in that area. Brown says the road will be closed for several weeks.
Plus, Brown says he was aggravated when he learned about this, because it could have created a huge disruption for first responders.
"If we would have had a fire up the Stateline, we would have had an ambulance come upstate line, it would have come this route, we would have gotten to these barricades and went, what in the world is going on," said Brown?
Brown also says IDOT did not mark any alternative routes.
"They say it's a non-designated roadway, so they don't have to make alternative routes. The easiest route to get over to Indiana or back to Illinois is I-70," said Brown.
Brown says IDOT workers are aware of the situation and they've apologized for the inconvenience. Brown hopes situations like this will be better going forward.
Edge understands construction is needs to be done, but she says she will have to plan some extra time ahead whenever she gets behind the wheel.
"Know that leaving in the mornings for work, it's going to be more congested going through West Terre Haute and into Terre Haute because people are all coming from all different locations and just even on the back roads knowing there's going to be traffic," said Edge.