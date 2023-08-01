What do you think is the " Coolest Thing Made in Indiana?" Here's how you can submit your nomination

Applications are now being accepted for the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest.
Business owners have a chance to enter their favorite product made in the Hoosier state into the competition.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce says the contest celebrates the state's long manufacturing history. Applications" are free and only one product per business will be accepted.
The deadline to apply is October 10. The company doesn't need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product must be manufactured in the state.
Fans will vote for the coolest product at the end of October. It will be an elimination bracket-style competition.