What could the Sullivan County NextEra solar farm mean for the area?

SULLIVAN CO., Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County solar farm could bring in over $30 million in revenue, but that number does not fully show the impact that solar farms will have on the community.
The Sullivan County redevelopment commission has approved a new solar farm near Merom, Indiana.
NextEra Energy will operate the solar farm and is expected to generate 300 jobs and occupy 2,400 acres of land.
County councilwoman Jackie Monk explained what a solar farm of this size can do for the community.
"NextEra is a big company, it is a fortune 200 company," she said. "They will be bringing 200 plus megawatt solar facility and that's equivalent to powering 65,000 homes."
The plans for solar farms in Sullivan Co. don't stop there. As of Aug. 16 there are seven other companies seeking abatements in the community. County councilman Nick Cullison spoke on what solar farms as an industry can do for Sullivan Co.
"This is going to be huge revenue that this county needs," he said. "Overall, if all these projects go through, we could see from $1 billion to $1.5 billion over a 30-year period of new money to the county."
Money is not the only thing these projects will bring to the county.
The NextEra Energy solar farm alone will bring in nearly 300 jobs. Cullison mentioned that bringing in work will be just as beneficial to the community.
"We will also bring in a huge workforce to have this done," he said. "We are looking at eight to nine companies this...some of them are going to be 300 to 600 employees apiece."
There will be another commissioners and council meeting Aug. 17 to discuss further plans for the county.