What could the reversal of Roe V. Wade mean for rape victims?

With abortions being restricted across the country, people are calling into question what this may mean for victims of rape.
How might stricter access to abortions affect them? How many people could this involve?
We spoke with an OBGYN to find some answers to those questions.
"That could include social consequences. For example, if they are experiencing intimate partner violence. That person that, you know, may have raped them, have coerced them to have sex, they would not want to be tied to them for the rest of their life the way that that can happen when you have a child with somebody," Dr. Caitlin Bernard, from IU Health said.
According to the CDC, nearly 3 million women in the US experience "rape-related pregnancies" during their lifetime.
Thirty percent of rape victims have experienced a form of reproductive coercion.
That means "that their partner interfered with contraception use without consent.