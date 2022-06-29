 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

What could the reversal of Roe V. Wade mean for rape victims?

  • Updated
  • 0

With abortions being restricted across the country, people are calling into question what this may mean for victims of rape.

How might stricter access to abortions affect them? How many people could this involve?

We spoke with an OBGYN to find some answers to those questions.

"That could include social consequences. For example, if they are experiencing intimate partner violence. That person that, you know, may have raped them, have coerced them to have sex, they would not want to be tied to them for the rest of their life the way that that can happen when you have a child with somebody," Dr. Caitlin Bernard, from IU Health said.

According to the CDC, nearly 3 million women in the US experience "rape-related pregnancies" during their lifetime.

Thirty percent of rape victims have experienced a form of reproductive coercion.

That means "that their partner interfered with contraception use without consent.

Recommended for you