'What Chloe would have wanted,' - Chloe Carroll Memorial Adoption Event aims to help animals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 15-year-old Chloe Carroll was shot and killed in the summer of 2021.
Now, her family helps to keep her memory alive through work with the Terre Haute Humane Shelter.
They say she had a strong connection with animals.
Saturday was the 1st annual Chloe Carroll Memorial Adoption Event.
It is all in an effort to raise awareness about the Chloe Carroll Medical Fund. As well as bring in some donations, and find local animals loving homes.
Organizers say the medical fund has been instrumental in helping injured animals. They have been able to treat animals with heartworms, as well as perform life-saving amputations.
"Yeah, so it's helping us save animals' lives, which is what I think is what Chloe wanted," volunteer coordinator Maggie Wheeler said.
So far, the medical fund has raised over $5,000 and helped treat five animals.
To donate to the fund click here.