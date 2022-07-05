 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 or slightly higher are
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extent of the dangerous heat remains
somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms.
This dangerous heat may continue into Thursday as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

"We've lost teachers" South Vermillion Schools face teacher shortage, trying to hire before school year starts

  • Updated
  • 0
South Vermillion

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many South Vermillion classrooms need teachers.

School officials say around 8-10 positions need filled.

South Vermillion High School is in significant need of teachers.

Superintendent Dave Chapman says this summer, they have taken a pretty big blow when it comes to how many jobs are filled.

"When you lose 20% of your staff, that's a big hit. So, we're scrambling, like most people are to find teachers to fill the positions," Chapman said.

Chapman says there has been a lot of different circumstances where teachers have left.

He says the main cause is other schools competing for the same teachers.

He says it's a problem many small schools face.

"We've lost teachers this year to folks around us. Some were surprises, some were not so surprising, but it is what it is," he said.

Now, it is a race against the clock.

There are just four weeks until school starts.

This has Chapman and the South Vermillion school board trying to fill these positions as soon as possible.

"It's a time crunch and we're working everyday to try to locate individuals who might be interested in teaching for South Vermillion," Chapman said.

As the corporation searches for teachers, they say they are not just looking to fill positions.

They say they are looking to find the candidates that are best-suited to teaching your students.

"We want to get the best and the brightest, as does everybody. So more now than ever before, we're in competition with other school corporations. So, who has the best opportunities," Chapman said.

If you're interested in applying for one of those positions, click here.

Recommended for you