"We've lost teachers" South Vermillion Schools face teacher shortage, trying to hire before school year starts

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many South Vermillion classrooms need teachers.
School officials say around 8-10 positions need filled.
South Vermillion High School is in significant need of teachers.
Superintendent Dave Chapman says this summer, they have taken a pretty big blow when it comes to how many jobs are filled.
"When you lose 20% of your staff, that's a big hit. So, we're scrambling, like most people are to find teachers to fill the positions," Chapman said.
Chapman says there has been a lot of different circumstances where teachers have left.
He says the main cause is other schools competing for the same teachers.
He says it's a problem many small schools face.
"We've lost teachers this year to folks around us. Some were surprises, some were not so surprising, but it is what it is," he said.
Now, it is a race against the clock.
There are just four weeks until school starts.
This has Chapman and the South Vermillion school board trying to fill these positions as soon as possible.
"It's a time crunch and we're working everyday to try to locate individuals who might be interested in teaching for South Vermillion," Chapman said.
As the corporation searches for teachers, they say they are not just looking to fill positions.
They say they are looking to find the candidates that are best-suited to teaching your students.
"We want to get the best and the brightest, as does everybody. So more now than ever before, we're in competition with other school corporations. So, who has the best opportunities," Chapman said.
