"We've had a really good pumpkin yield" - Take a look at this year's pumpkin harvest

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Illinois is consistently one of the nation's largest pumpkin-producing states.
Though, experts say there may not be as many pumpkins around this year.
"This one is a unique one, it's a yellow pumpkin," Brian Lau with L&A Family Farms said.
Brian Lau is the co-owner of L&A Family Farms in Paris, Illinois.
For a few years now, his farm has grown pumpkins.
"We put a lot [of work] into this field to produce good pumpkins, so it's nice when your hard work pays off," he said.
But for some Wabash Valley farmers, it's been a tough growing season.
A recent study from Purdue University shows some parts of the Wabash Valley would see pumpkin yields slightly below average this year.
That's because some areas did not see enough rainfall this year. But some farmers lucked out.
"It was dry when we planted and we had to wait on some rains to get them to come up, but after that, we've had really good growing conditions," he said. "We've had a really good pumpkin yield and a really good size this year for the pumpkins."
Lau says they caught a break from poor weather conditions this year, but there were other obstacles.
"A lot of the dry and the nitrogen fertilizers were double from what they were last year, so the inputs were higher for raising the crops," he said.
Lau says overall, it's been a great growing season for his pumpkins, despite predictions, and he can't wait to share the pumpkin wealth with the community for years to come.
As pumpkin season continues, make sure you get a chance to pick your own, carve it, or even enjoy it in a delicious fall recipe!