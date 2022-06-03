"We've gotta believe that it could happen any day..." Hoosiers call for change on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

INDIANA (WTHI)- After a string of mass shootings, Hoosiers are reflecting on changes to gun laws.
June 3 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The day was created by a group of Chicago teenagers who lost a friend to gun violence in 2013.
Supporters mark the day by wearing orange. The same color hunters wear to protect themselves from being shot.
Courtney Daily, a member of the Indiana chapter of Moms Demand Action, said this day is a call to action.
"Hunters wear orange to say don't shoot me," she said. "We wear orange to demand an end to the gun violence epidemic in our country."
Many are using this time to share their ideas on how to end this crisis.
Daily said the recent news of the shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde and Tulsa has her upset.
"I'm enraged," she said. "I am outraged and just irate because these are preventable deaths."
Daily said the group is a pro-second amendment but believes sensible action can be taken to prevent more deaths. For her, this looks like creating new legislation and having background checks for all types of gun sales.
"We just need the political willpower and support to get these enacted," she said.
Daily is not alone in her belief. According to a CBS News poll, 54% of Americans want to see stricter gun laws.
But, not everyone believes gun reform is a possibility.
"You can't put the genie back in the bottle," James Ripberger, a local resident, said. "When you start looking at the number of guns that were sold in the last two years that's a lot of weapons."
According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, that number was around 18 million in 2021 and 21 million in 2020.
Ripberger believes people will always find a way to purchase these weapons. He suggests closing the loopholes in off-market purchases to better track guns. He also suggests gun manufacturers create guns unique to the owner for tracking purposes.
Ripberger also said schools, workplaces, and other places should look at their own safety protocols.
"Are we really checking the facility every day?" He said. "Are we checking for openings and opportunities?"
All in all, both Daily and Ripberger agree change is needed in our country.
"We gotta believe that it could happen any day," Ripberger said.
"This happens every day," Daily said. "It's terrible and tragic."