Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Wind chills as low as -28. Blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and
cause power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas within the watch are where confidence
is highest for the three major hazards of snow, wind, and cold.
Areas to the south and east are likely to see the wind and cold,
but confidence on the snow remains low. A flash freeze is likely
Thursday night with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees
in a matter of hours during the transition from rain to snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

"We've got a great staff" Vermillion County jail nears completion, sheriff-elect Holtkamp talks plans going forward

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County jail project is nearing completion.

Sheriff-elect Mike Holtkamp has a few projects lined up for Vermillion County.

The biggest of those projects is the new jail, which is nearly finished.

In just under two weeks, Mike Holtkamp will be the new Vermillion County sheriff.

His hope is for a smooth transition for deputies and inmates who will be moving into a new jail.

"We've got a great staff as far as the deputies and the jail staff, helping get everything established, so we should transition without too many bumps in the road," Holtkamp said.

It's expected to be done early to mid-January, which is about when they thought it would be.

Holtkamp says staff will move in about that time, followed by the inmates.

He's hoping that even with extra space in the new jail, he and his staff can keep it from becoming overcrowded.

"If we can keep it down that would be great. We'll obviously have more room and more beds, but if we can avoid filling them, that would be great," Holtkamp said.

Holtkamp's plan to do this is by continuing the substance abuse and recovery program.

Sheriff Mike Phelps started the program 8 years ago.

Vermillion County Jail Nears Completion 5 pm

He also wants to continue the GED program to help inmates get an education.

"If we can help people get established back in the community, whether it's helping them fight their drug and alcohol issues, or maybe, their education issues, that's going to lower the chances of them coming back to us and that's what we want to do," Holtkamp said.

Holtkamp says he's been given a lot of support so far.

He says he'd like to work to build off the work sheriff Phelps has done over the last 8 years.

