"We've done everything we wanted to..." Knox County Highway Department prepares for inflation

KNOX CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Knox County Highway Department is moving forward despite the growing fear of inflation.
Superintendent Benji Boyd said many area projects are on schedule.
"We've done everything this year we planned on doing," he said. "We've paved 36 miles of road. We've chipped and sealed 20 miles of road. We've kept up with what we wanted to do."
As the price of just about everything continues to soar, Boyd said that could change. His biggest concern now is finding the money to fund the department's fuel needs.
"We're gonna run out of gas money in August," he said. "We're not really sure how we'll deal with that yet."
Boyd said they spend a couple hundred thousand dollars a year on gas> Boyd said he plans to go to the council and see if there are any more funds to be used for gas. He said running out of gas money would mean delays for next year's project.
"We wouldn't be able to prepare for resurface projects next year," Boyd said. "Because we'll be putting in culverts and ditching and that type of thing to prepare those roads for next year."
Boyd said the rising cost of materials will affect how the department operates in a year or even two.
"Everything we wanted to do, we were able to do this year," he said. "But, we're not certain about next year. And certainly not certain about two years from now."