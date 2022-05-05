Westminster Village could be seeing new upgrades soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Westminster Village in Terre Haute could see some new upgrades and improvements soon.
On Thursday, both the Terre Haute Economic Development Commission and Terre Haute City Council approved the issuance of economic development bonds for the non-profit.
This all started back in 2012 when the facility saw several great improvements thanks to these bonds. This included new villa apartments, a computer lab, a library room, a new dining facility, and more.
Now they're looking for even more upgrades through re-financing efforts.
Representatives with Westminster Village say they do not know the exact improvements that will come, but they are excited for the future.
"Obviously, keeping the refinancing paid off keeps the facility operating which keeps all of those 149 people employed in doing their jobs and keeps the facility running for all of the residents," Jeff Lewellyn, a Terre Haute attorney, said. "You always are looking to grow a little bit and improve a little bit, so with what funds they have available to make improvements they'll do that. All of that is a benefit to our entire community."