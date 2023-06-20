Western Indiana JAG programs close out successful academic year

Western Indiana's Jobs for America's Graduates programs closed out the 2022-23 academic year with students earning more than $2.7 million in scholarships and grants, the Western Indiana Workforce Development Board.
Region 7's JAG programs also were recognized by the State of Indiana for meeting and exceeding national benchmarks, including a 92 percent high school graduation rate.
The JAG programs earning top honors for scholarships are:
- Terre Haute North, approximately $247,000
- Riverton Parke Junior/Senior High School and Parke Heritage High School, approximately $205,000
Western Indiana's JAG programs and leaders were also recognized by the State of Indiana during a two-day conference in Indianapolis, June 19-20. Local recognition went to:
- Brandy Dickson, North Putnam, placed first for community service;
- Dana Bottomley, Northview, placed second in community service; and
- Brandy Dickson, North Putnam, ranked second for employer engagement.
Additionally, Diana Lighthizer, who leads the JAG program at Sullivan High School, was honored for her ten years of service. Both Lighthizer and Cloverdale High School JAG leader Karl Turk led roundtables at the conference, sharing their expertise with other Hoosier JAG specialists.
Finally, Region 7's JAG specialists were recognized for the 6 of 6 Awards, which honors programs that meet or exceed the standard in the following metrics: graduation rate, job placement/military service, total positive outcomes, full-time placement (work, military, full-time school), and total full-time jobs. Cloverdale, North Putnam, Riverton Parke/Parke Heritage, and Sullivan all earned these awards.
Region 7 consists of Northview High School in Brazil, Riverton Parke Junior/Senior High School in Montezuma, West Vigo High School in Terre Haute, North Putnam High School in Roachdale, Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Terre Haute South Vigo High School, Cloverdale High School and Parke Heritage High School in Rockville.
Jobs for America's Graduates is a national workforce skills readiness program for high school students. It focuses on the importance of earning a high school diploma and acquiring skills required by employers. Skills which are developed include problem solving, leadership, job seeking, team building, and academic skills; all necessary to complete post-secondary training and success in today's job market.
More than 135 JAG programs operate in Indiana. In the Wabash Valley, JAG programs are supported by the local school administrations and the Western Indiana Workforce Development Board.