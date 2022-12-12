Western Indiana Community Foundation announces regional Lilly Endowment recipients

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Western Indiana Community Foundation has announced regional 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholars.

Each Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for books and equipment for four years.

Evan Galloway, from North Vermillion High School, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in Vermillion County. Galloway has plans to attend Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology or Purdue University and obtain an electrical engineering degree. He ranks 2nd in his graduating class of 61 with a 4.17 GPA with 49 credits earned.

Galloway has been involved in numerous clubs, organizations and sporting activities as he pursued his high school education including: four year National Honor Society member with an office each year, Academic Super Bowl member with social studies captain two years and science captain one year, four year member student government officer holding office each year; four year football, senior captain with three year letterman, wrestling and junior captain, swim team sophomore captain within MVP and Mental Attitude awards/ 2 year letterman, four year member track and 2 year letterman ; involved in school musicals backstage and a minor role on stage.

Luke Foxworthy, from Fountain Central High School, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in Fountain County. Foxworthy has plans to attend Purdue University and pursue an aviation career with a professional flight degree. He ranks 3rd in his graduating class with a 3.929 GPA. He is the son of Josh and Rachel Foxworth of Hillsboro.

Foxworthy has been involved in numerous clubs, organizations and sporting activities as he pursued his high school education including; football, basketball, baseball, 4-H, National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Future Farmer’s of America, and others.

Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-1999 school year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants totaling in excess of $439 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since the program’s inception.