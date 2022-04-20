West Vigo High School students rack in over 13,000 hours of service

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at West Vigo High School have exceeded their community service goal for the school year!
As of Monday, the school has completed around 13,000 hours of community service. West Vigo's initial goal was 10,000 hours, but the students surpassed that early on -- that was back in January.
Superintendent Rob Haworth challenged all three Vigo County high schools at the start of the school year to collectively complete 50,000 hours of community service.
At West Vigo, students organized an in-house food pantry, a Christmas lights parade, and a pet drive. Those are just a few of their many events.
One senior said the work has changed her life and changed it for the better.
"I hope it lives on, it was amazing to see the connections that we have made to other people locally in the community, and local businesses that we have helped out along the way, and I hope that it continues next year. It was an amazing thing," Senior Jaycee Dyer said.
Next weekend the students are hosting an Emmy event at the West Vigo Community Center. This event will highlight outstanding community members.