West Terre Haute woman becomes published author

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute woman just became a published author and she's already seeing great success!
On Saturday, Claudine Gaston had a book signing for her new Rage of the Unloved novel.
It was released earlier this month and already has Five Star reviews.
The book is about Gaston's life starting off with a very difficult childhood of abandonment and abuse. But through many difficulties, she sought out a successful future, leading her on a unique journey.
She says the support she's seen for her new book has been amazing.
"I felt so unsupported and unloved most of my life and to be at a place where everyone is supporting me and loving me now makes my heart explode with gratitude," Gaston said.
