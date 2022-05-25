West Terre Haute sewage customers will soon see a hike in their bills - here's how much and why

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in West Terre Haute will be paying more for their sewer service.
This week, the town council approved about a 52 percent rate increase. The money will help cover a waste-water treatment improvement.
It involves updating and replacing equipment. Some of it hasn't been replaced since the '90s.
The price change is planned to start sometime in August. Customers' sewer bills are based on how much water they use.
Households using 3,000 gallons would pay nearly $46 per month.