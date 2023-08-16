West Terre Haute fire on Monday results in death

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The victim of a house fire has died.

The Sugar Creek Fire Department confirmed the news earlier on Wednesday.

The fire happened in West Terre Haute on Monday.

First responders say the victim was still inside the home when firefighters arrived. The victim was then air lifted to a hospital.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Officials say the fire was an accident.