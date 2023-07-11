West Terre Haute eyesore to be removed, what you need to know about the process

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An eyesore in West Terre Haute is causing a stink for local residents. There's a dilapidated property located at U.S. 150 and North Hollingsworth Place.
Many of you reached out to News 10 about the eyesore. The building is collapsing into the road.
However, Vigo County Commissioner's are aware of the problem.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer explains the delay in the demolition of the property. He says they had to give the property owner time to try and fix the problem on their own.
Plus, property taxes have been paid. So, the commissioners could not enter the property without due process. According to Switzer, that process takes around 150 days or more.
The owner has since turned the property over to the county to demolish.
Three weeks ago -- the commissioners were on site ready to demo the property, but were told to stop because of an underground gas line found in working condition.
On Tuesday, CenterPoint Energy removed the gas line from the property, allowing the demo to commence.
Switzer tells me they hope to have the contractor on site Wednesday to start the demo. In the meantime, he says to avoid the area.