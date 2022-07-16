West Terre Haute brush fire under investigation

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more information following a large brush fire early Saturday morning.
It happened after just after midnight along U.S. Highway 40 near the Darwin Road intersection.
News 10 spoke with Sugar Creek Fire Chief Darrick Scott.
He told us at least 15 crews from several departments, including some from Illinois, were on scene for nearly eight hours.
Scott said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Chief Scott said West Terre Haute resident John Walker has been dropping tree limbs from his business in that area, which may have helped fuel the large fire.
Vigo County Jail records show Walker was arrested early Saturday for driving under the influence and resisting law enforcement.
Chief Scott said he worries this incident could happen again.