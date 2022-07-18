West Terre Haute brush fire eats up multiple counties resources

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over 600,000 gallons of water, 15 crews, and one excavator later -- the massive Saturday morning brush fire is finally dying down.
However, it put quite a dent in the county's budget.
"The trucks are continually running and the guys have been out here multiple times -- that's taken away from other emergencies within the town or taken equipment away from other townships. So, this has been very labor and resource intensive," Sugar Creek Fire Department Public Information Officer Josh Sittler said.
Sittler tells News 10 that the investigation is still ongoing.
He says that they know that West Terre Haute resident John Walker owns that property, and he's been dumping wood from his business there. Sittler says the brush pile was up to 20 feet.
However, they do not know who lit the fire.
News 10 also spoke to Vigo County commissioner Chris Switzer.
He says there is no legal action they can take to regulate what people do with their property, but there are guidelines you should follow.
"The county doesn't want to stop people from burning brush on their property or anything like that, but when you get to burning chemicals, or shingles, or construction materials -- you know you shouldn't do that," Switzer said.
With it being both a hot and dry summer, more fires like this are a threatening possibility.
"This issue could've gone farther into these woods, could've affected homes, and you know we don't normally see things like that because you see that out west."
Sittler advises taking your debris to a landfill, letting it mulch, or burning it in small piles. If not, he warns fires like this one could be the end result.