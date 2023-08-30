West Side Tractor Sales, Ivy Tech Community College create partnership

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - West Side Tractor Sales will provide apprentices with a pathway to a technical certificate from Ivy Tech for Heavy Construction Equipment Mechanic.
It is part of a partnership with Ivy Tech Community College and
grant funding through the U.S. Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Building America program.
West Side Tractor Sales is an authorized, full-service John Deere construction & forestry equipment distributor with six locations throughout Indiana and five in Illinois. Its Apprenticeship Program provides a structured and progressive learning environment for candidates interested in pursuing a career as a
Heavy Equipment Technician.
Approved under Ivy Tech Community College Sponsorship for a 4-year program, West Side Tractor Sales Apprentices are paired with an experienced technician mentor who acts as a trusted resource for assistance and guides learning activities.
The initial program will begin in Terre Haute and later expand to West Side Tractor Sales locations in Fort Wayne, Bloomington, Lafayette, Terre Haute, and Indianapolis.
West Side Tractor Sales is the first heavy equipment dealership in the state of Indiana to create a partnership with Ivy Tech with grant approvals from the DOL.