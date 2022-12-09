West Central Veterinary Services hosting a Christmas pet food drive through December 23

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - West Central Veterinary Services in Rockville and Clinton are asking for donations.
Right now the two locations are hosting a Christmas donation drive.
Dog and cat food, cleaning supplies, as well as bedding and toys are needed.
You can also bring poddy pads or litter.
Staff at West Central Veterinary Services say donations like these are incredibly important this time of year.
"It's really important just because we're wanting to connect with the community, but we also wanted to connect with our rescues and our local shelters as well, because we know they're always in need of things," veterinary assistant Madison Omer said.
"Mostly during the holidays people are giving, so we wanted to open up the door where people could drop off donations," veterinarian Britni Thornburg-Hoover said.
If you're interested in donating, you can do so at the Rockville or Clinton West Central Veterinary Service locations.
They're open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.