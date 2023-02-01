West Central Indiana could receive more money through READI 2.0

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - READI grants funded many projects throughout West Central Indiana. Here in the Wabash Valley, it helped build this Valley Professionals Community Health Center in West Terre Haute. Now, READI 2.0 is in the works.
READI 2.0 is a grant program funded through the state for regional development.
Governor Holcomb has recently submitted a budget with 500 million dollars. Last year, West Central Indiana got 20 million dollars. That money was given to projects like the Mill, an ISU Early Learning Center, and the West Terre Haute clinic.
Terre Haute mayor, Duke Bennett, has revealed a community plan for READI 2.0. In it, the Wabash River Regional Development Authority (RDA) will submit again this year.
Projects that were given the money last year, can request additional funding. Projects that were not funded, can resubmit this year as well.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is just one organization working with the RDA for future projects. Chamber executive director, Kristin Craig, says READI 2.0 will advance what has already been started.
"It could continue to mean huge developments for our area, which is something that West Central Indiana really needs. I think we all know we're prime for that growth and development, we just need a couple little pushes to get us over the finish line. READI 2.0 could be that catalyst moving forward," said Craig.
The House Ways and Means Committee is looking at the bill now. We will continue to follow it as it rises in legislation.