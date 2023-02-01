 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wind chills as low as 0 to -10 degrees tonight into early
Friday...

Low temperatures tonight in the mid single digits to mid teens
combined with northwesterly winds gusting as high as 25 MPH at
times will produce minimum wind chill values ranging from 0 to -10
degrees late tonight into Friday morning. Wind chill values will
struggle to rise out of the single digits across much of the area
on Friday.

Dress in layers to preserve heat and keep warm tonight into
Friday.

West Central Indiana could receive more money through READI 2.0

  • Updated
  • 0

West Central Indiana could receive more money through READI 2.0

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - READI grants funded many projects throughout West Central Indiana. Here in the Wabash Valley, it helped build this Valley Professionals Community Health Center in West Terre Haute. Now, READI 2.0 is in the works.

West Central Indiana could receive more money through READI 2.0

READI 2.0 is a grant program funded through the state for regional development. 

Governor Holcomb has recently submitted a budget with 500 million dollars. Last year, West Central Indiana got 20 million dollars. That money was given to projects like the Mill, an ISU Early Learning Center, and the West Terre Haute clinic.

Terre Haute mayor, Duke Bennett, has revealed a community plan for READI 2.0. In it, the Wabash River Regional Development Authority (RDA) will submit again this year.

Projects that were given the money last year, can request additional funding. Projects that were not funded, can resubmit this year as well.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is just one organization working with the RDA for future projects. Chamber executive director, Kristin Craig,  says READI 2.0 will advance what has already been started.

"It could continue to mean huge developments for our area, which is something that West Central Indiana really needs. I think we all know we're prime for that growth and development, we just need a couple little pushes to get us over the finish line. READI 2.0 could be that catalyst moving forward," said Craig.

The House Ways and Means Committee is looking at the bill now. We will continue to follow it as it rises in legislation.

Recommended for you