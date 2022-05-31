"We're trying to live with this" New law is costing an animal sanctuary thousands

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - Earlier this year, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a law preventing Hoosiers from physically touching certain animals.
It bans Hoosiers from coming into direct contact with lions, tigers, and other exotic felines.
The law will go into effect on July 1.
The law is now forcing one local sanctuary to make some changes.
With this barrier in place visitors will not be able to touch the fence to get to a cat like the one you see here.
"We're trying to live with this and were building barriers such as they are they're definitely more decorative than they are functional," says Joe Taft.
Joe Taft is the founder and director of Exotic Feline Animal Rescue Center.
He says due to this new law, he'll probably have to cut off some of the path.
"We have parts of the regular tour path that are quite narrow 6 or 7 feet across we cant take enough space out of that to meet any kind of these requirements that have people going through that."
Not only will it impact where visitors can go but it's also costing him nearly 30 thousand dollars to put up the garden bed barriers.
"And like the length I think my estimate was short but even at that 3,000 feet at $7 a linear foot that's a lot of money for an operation like this."
He says the process has been frustrating nonetheless.
"Perhaps not targeted we are just kind of caught up in a law that everybody was just in a rush to pass."
Animal sanctuaries can be fined if they allow anyone to come into contact with the animals. If you try to touch the cats here, you'll be asked to leave.